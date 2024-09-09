Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Position Lessened by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. decreased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $979,890,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,682,256,000 after buying an additional 6,835,271 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 757.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,303,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,910 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,850,000. Finally, Mirova US LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CP shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.36.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP opened at $82.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.03 and a 200-day moving average of $82.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1373 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.