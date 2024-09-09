Cantaloupe (CTLP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $6.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $458.70 million, a PE ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Friday. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

