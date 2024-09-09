Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH)

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DASH. JMP Securities lifted their target price on DoorDash from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.57.

DoorDash stock opened at $123.56 on Thursday. DoorDash has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $143.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.66 and a 200 day moving average of $121.05. The stock has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of -114.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 768.41 and a beta of 1.69.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $5,836,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $5,836,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $895,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,651,994.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,769 shares of company stock worth $28,250,113. 7.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 82.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in DoorDash by 340.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 2,108.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

