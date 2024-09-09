Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.09% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.94. 547,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,788. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $992.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $57.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Michael Habig sold 18,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $96,902.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 456,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,154.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,089,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,536,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,000 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

