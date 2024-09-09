Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $107.00 price objective on the stock.

AXSM has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut Axsome Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.57.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $93.18 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.76.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.06. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.46% and a negative net margin of 105.85%. The business had revenue of $87.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $4,022,488.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,275.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

