Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMPS. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

COMPASS Pathways stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.78. 96,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.03 and a quick ratio of 12.03. COMPASS Pathways has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.03.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 349.3% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,159,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 901,050 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth $4,812,000. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 540.7% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 338,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 285,890 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 1,518.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 247,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 2nd quarter worth $664,000. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

