Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS)

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 117.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of VFS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.68. 215,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,946. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17. VinFast Auto has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VinFast Auto during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the first quarter worth $195,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of VinFast Auto by 18.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 153,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the first quarter worth about $87,000.

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

