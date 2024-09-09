CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an underweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James cut shares of CareDx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareDx currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.80.

CareDx Price Performance

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79. CareDx has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $34.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $92.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.20 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 53.73% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 21,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $702,327.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,284,746.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CareDx news, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 34,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $1,148,450.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,561,179.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 21,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $702,327.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,284,746.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,415. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 64,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in CareDx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1,021.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

