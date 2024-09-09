Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Acquired by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 54.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 431.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Carter’s by 457.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s in the first quarter valued at $77,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRI shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

Carter’s stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.53. 73,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,660. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $88.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.31. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $564.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

