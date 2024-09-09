CEEK VR Market Cap Achieves $23.40 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $23.40 million and $2.11 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00009115 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,560.27 or 0.99974370 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00013258 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007956 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007850 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03193627 USD and is up 14.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $486,641.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

