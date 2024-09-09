Celestia Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last Week (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 9th. Celestia has a total market capitalization of $595.36 million and approximately $52.42 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celestia token can currently be purchased for $4.22 or 0.00007517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Celestia has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000118 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,068,821,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,068,602,739.725783 with 209,646,267.475783 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 4.10461349 USD and is up 1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 218 active market(s) with $42,342,047.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

