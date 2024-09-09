Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0916 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This is a boost from Cementos Argos’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Cementos Argos Price Performance
CMTOY opened at $9.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. Cementos Argos has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $12.61.
About Cementos Argos
