Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Insider Sells $375,000.00 in Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,535. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CNTA traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.93. 329,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,768. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNTA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $99,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

Featured Stories

