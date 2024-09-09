Chapman Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Chapman Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. Intuitive Surgical makes up 0.7% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $471.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $458.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.53. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $493.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,048.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,048.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,417 shares of company stock valued at $24,601,076. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

