Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading Up 1.7%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $141.09 and last traded at $140.96. Approximately 2,135,736 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 7,732,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

Get Chevron alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $258.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.82 and its 200-day moving average is $155.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 47,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 613.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chevron

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.