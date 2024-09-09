Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHRD. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chord Energy from $226.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Chord Energy from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chord Energy from $234.00 to $206.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $202.10.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $134.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.03 and a 200 day moving average of $169.14. Chord Energy has a 12 month low of $133.96 and a 12 month high of $190.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $902.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.43 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Chord Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chord Energy will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.51 per share, for a total transaction of $74,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,485.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Stories

