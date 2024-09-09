Choreo LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $500.00 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $519.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $488.19.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.