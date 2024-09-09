Choreo LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $7,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,542.9% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $259.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.85 and its 200 day moving average is $254.67. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $193.00 and a 12 month high of $275.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.