Choreo LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Choreo LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,626 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC owned 0.29% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $19,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIGI. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 503.8% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 50.2% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

VIGI opened at $85.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.89. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $88.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

