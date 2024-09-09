Choreo LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $9,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period.

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $186.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.45. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

