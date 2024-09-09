Choreo LLC Has $22.33 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $22,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $108.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.52 and a 200-day moving average of $107.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

