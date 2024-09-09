Choreo LLC Has $31.28 Million Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Choreo LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,371 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC owned 0.77% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $31,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,272,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,348,000 after buying an additional 790,686 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,621,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,297,000 after purchasing an additional 457,666 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 39,180,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,663,000 after purchasing an additional 383,496 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,095,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,988,000 after purchasing an additional 233,657 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 584,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,938,000 after buying an additional 103,768 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $36.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.86. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $37.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

