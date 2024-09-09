Choreo LLC Purchases 57,317 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Choreo LLC owned 0.30% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $386,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 48,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 47.3% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 191,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $359.75 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $392.14. The stock has a market cap of $123.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $370.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.81.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

