Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $65.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Ciena from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.15.

CIEN stock opened at $51.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.89. Ciena has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $63.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.31 million. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $130,962.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,635,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $170,835.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 212,421 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,269.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $130,962.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,635,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 26,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 65,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Ciena by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

