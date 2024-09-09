Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock Price Down 4%

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) shares were down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $87.17 and last traded at $87.17. Approximately 47,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 152,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cimpress from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Cimpress from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Cimpress Trading Down 6.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.04.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $3.56. Cimpress had a net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $832.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 45,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total value of $4,489,767.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,367,270.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 45,310 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total transaction of $4,489,767.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,890 shares in the company, valued at $100,367,270.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $328,570.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,445.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,789 shares of company stock worth $7,658,084. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 166.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cimpress during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

