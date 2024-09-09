Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 2,935 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $28.56 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

