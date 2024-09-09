Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $18.82 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $18,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Finance LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 46,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. McBroom & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 301,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,933,000 after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares during the period. Fox Hill Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 18,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 308.8% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 60,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 45,752 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $231.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.99. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $234.01.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

