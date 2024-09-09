Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $5.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.11 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $79.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average of $77.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

