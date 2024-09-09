Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $5.96 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,075.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $218,841,000 after buying an additional 440,169 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,173,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,588 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,402,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,169,000 after purchasing an additional 274,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,621,000 after buying an additional 218,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.3 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $566.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $524.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $578.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

