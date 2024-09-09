Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $9.37 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $9,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Novartis by 96.5% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 32,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 15.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 119.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 16,335 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.38.

Novartis stock opened at $116.90 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

