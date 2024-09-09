Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 8,046 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Corteva worth $25,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 360,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,282,000 after purchasing an additional 30,683 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 64,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Corteva Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $55.33 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $58.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

