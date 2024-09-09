Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,990 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.07% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $17,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.5% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $17.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.51. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $628,756.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,945.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,141 shares of company stock worth $1,874,608 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

