Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 580 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $8,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (up from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,670.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $1,028,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,138 shares in the company, valued at $77,426,029.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,273 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $141.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.89 and its 200 day moving average is $144.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.71 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

