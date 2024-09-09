Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 611 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $22,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $66.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.75 and its 200 day moving average is $84.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,988 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

