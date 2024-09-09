Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Trading Down 1%

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPRGet Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.84. 51,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 74,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $77.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 85.95% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $37.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clipper Realty Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 735,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Clipper Realty by 286.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Clipper Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

