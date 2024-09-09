Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Hits New 52-Week High at $66.21

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$66.21 and last traded at C$66.10, with a volume of 12073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$65.09.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.39.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.88, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$58.14.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C$0.72. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of C$750.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$751.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 8.2150127 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

