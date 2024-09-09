Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Increased to C$70.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Desjardins increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cogeco Communications from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$69.39.

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$65.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$58.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.41. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$50.78 and a one year high of C$66.21.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C$0.72. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of C$750.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$751.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 8.2150127 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

