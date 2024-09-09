Cognyte Software (CGNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Cognyte Software has set its FY25 guidance at ($0.07) EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at -0.070–0.070 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cognyte Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CGNT stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.51. Cognyte Software has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $524.15 million, a P/E ratio of -43.41 and a beta of 1.74.

CGNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

