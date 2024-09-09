Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of RLTY opened at $16.64 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36.
About Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund
