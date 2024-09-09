Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RLTY opened at $16.64 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36.

About Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund is an open end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across financials, diversified financials, mortgage real estate investment trusts (reits) and real estate sectors.

