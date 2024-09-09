Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $109.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $107.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.06% from the stock’s current price.

CL has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.63.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $107.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.07 and its 200-day moving average is $94.58. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,868.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $731,843,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,067,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933,912 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $286,370,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,682,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955,442 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,969,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,313 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

