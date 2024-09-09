Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CIGI

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $139.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.38. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $83.38 and a twelve month high of $147.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Colliers International Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 575.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 3,377.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 252.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.