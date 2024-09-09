Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,374 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,256 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 317.2% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 162,571 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 123,601 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,077 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 35,287 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 26.0% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 195,629 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 40,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 24.7% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 141,780 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 28,127 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $39.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average of $39.82. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

