Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Piper Sandler

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of CHCT stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $15.90. 391,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,123. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $446.15 million, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average of $23.77.

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, CEO David H. Dupuy bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,565 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,246.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Z. Hensley purchased 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $126,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,378,065. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 27.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 364,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after buying an additional 79,421 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $933,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,951,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,373,000 after acquiring an additional 53,282 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 246,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 33,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

