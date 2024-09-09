Comparing Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) and Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ)

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) and Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Gauzy and Electra Battery Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gauzy N/A N/A N/A Electra Battery Materials N/A -39.04% -21.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.9% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gauzy $89.75 million 2.04 -$79.27 million N/A N/A Electra Battery Materials N/A N/A -$47.90 million ($0.94) -0.57

This table compares Gauzy and Electra Battery Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Electra Battery Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gauzy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gauzy and Electra Battery Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gauzy 0 0 3 1 3.25 Electra Battery Materials 0 0 1 1 3.50

Gauzy currently has a consensus target price of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 126.33%. Electra Battery Materials has a consensus target price of $1.40, suggesting a potential upside of 163.16%. Given Electra Battery Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Electra Battery Materials is more favorable than Gauzy.

Summary

Electra Battery Materials beats Gauzy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gauzy

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as First Cobalt Corp. and changed its name to Electra Battery Materials Corporation in December 2021. Electra Battery Materials Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

