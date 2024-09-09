Comparing SMC Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SMCE) and Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD)

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) and SMC Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Applied Digital and SMC Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 5 0 3.00 SMC Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied Digital currently has a consensus target price of $8.20, suggesting a potential upside of 80.22%. Given Applied Digital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than SMC Entertainment.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Applied Digital has a beta of 4.51, indicating that its stock price is 351% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMC Entertainment has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

65.7% of Applied Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Applied Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Applied Digital and SMC Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $165.58 million 3.77 -$44.65 million ($0.79) -5.76 SMC Entertainment N/A N/A -$1.56 million N/A N/A

SMC Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Digital.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Digital and SMC Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -88.95% -109.89% -30.00% SMC Entertainment N/A -8.75% -235.79%

Summary

Applied Digital beats SMC Entertainment on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

About SMC Entertainment

SMC Entertainment, Inc. focuses on the acquisition and support of financial technology companies in the United States. The company develops and provides technology that combines artificial intelligence (AI) /machine learning (ML) driven Quantitative investing (IQ Engine) with AI-enabled wealth management tools; and offers IQ Engine, an AI driven contextual analyzer that creates a repository of various equity research. It markets a software-as-a-service (SaaS) proprietary platform for certified public accountants, financial institutions, and registered investment advisors. The company was formerly known as SMC Recordings, Inc. and changed its name to SMC Entertainment, Inc. in May 2011. SMC Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

