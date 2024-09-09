Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Receives $30.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.90.
CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 21,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Conagra Brands stock opened at $32.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average of $29.75. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $32.85.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 191.78%.
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
