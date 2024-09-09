Connable Office Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Connable Office Inc. cut its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,751,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,489,000 after acquiring an additional 30,408 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,989,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,676,000 after purchasing an additional 14,762 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,167,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Franklin Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,072,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,656,000 after purchasing an additional 30,966 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,711,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 1.5 %

FELE opened at $95.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.61 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.31.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

In other news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $519,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,752.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $575,429.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,460,637.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $519,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,752.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,486 shares of company stock valued at $2,568,171. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

