Connable Office Inc. Has $487,000 Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FirstCash by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,062,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,332,000 after purchasing an additional 219,983 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 0.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,288,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,871,000 after buying an additional 14,283 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FirstCash by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,573,000 after acquiring an additional 36,035 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FirstCash by 6.3% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 879,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,197,000 after acquiring an additional 52,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in FirstCash by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 621,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,347,000 after acquiring an additional 94,010 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 2,864 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $343,708.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,743,159 shares in the company, valued at $569,226,511.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 2,864 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $343,708.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,743,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,226,511.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $214,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,833.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,180 shares of company stock worth $1,435,842. Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

FirstCash Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $118.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.05 and a 12 month high of $133.64.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.87 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

