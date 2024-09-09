Connable Office Inc. Has $6.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $499.75 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $519.40. The firm has a market cap of $452.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $505.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $488.19.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

