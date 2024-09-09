Connable Office Inc. Increases Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 112.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 14,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 51.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,189,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,982,000 after acquiring an additional 405,179 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 32.3% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 24.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $30.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.69. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.42. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $46.55.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $697.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.78 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

